Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $194.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott Vacations have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefitting from strong occupancies (for most of its North America resorts) and solid contract sales. Also, focus on digitization initiatives bodes well. The company is making good progress on the technology needed to link Marriott, Westin and Sheraton products into a single points-based offering. Going forward, the company will increase the use of digital tools to strengthen its infrastructure, grow online package sales, enable self-service bookings, make real-time offerings to enhance the overall customer experience and drive back-office efficiencies. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with a rise in wages, general and marketing costs is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

