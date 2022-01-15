Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $25.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.