Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MQ. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.15.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $281,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

