Maro Price Reaches $0.0924 on Major Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Maro has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $65.75 million and approximately $360,619.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.