Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Truist from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $19.47 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

