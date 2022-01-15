Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.32

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.32 and traded as low as $15.62. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 2,101 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

