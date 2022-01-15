MakiSwap Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $225,350.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00065248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00076937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.52 or 0.07703706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,286.63 or 0.99824901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00069814 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008343 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.