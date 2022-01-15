Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.25

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 1938218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

