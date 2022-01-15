Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MAGE opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Magellan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

