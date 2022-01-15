Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MAGE opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. Magellan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
