Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 9,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

