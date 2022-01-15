Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ventas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

VTR stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

