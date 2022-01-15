Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $75.80 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

