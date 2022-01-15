Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 519.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.60%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

