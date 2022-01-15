Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.30 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

