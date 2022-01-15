Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,104 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,018,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $185.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

