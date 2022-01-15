M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up to $57.11

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.11, but opened at $58.74. M/I Homes shares last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 3,436 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

