Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $386.00 at Truist

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Truist from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.96.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $328.98 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,445,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.