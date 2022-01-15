Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $489.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.96.

Shares of LULU opened at $328.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

