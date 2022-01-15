Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,504 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $32,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of LPX opened at $75.60 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

