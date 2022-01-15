Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTB. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.10. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.14%.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

