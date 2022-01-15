Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 123,211 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,211 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,710,000 after acquiring an additional 221,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after buying an additional 82,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

