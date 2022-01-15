Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

