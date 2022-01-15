Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVNT opened at $7.85 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

