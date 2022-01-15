Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Bancshares stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

