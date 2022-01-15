Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,989 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.