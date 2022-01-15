Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,249,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.33% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 212,865 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cameco stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

