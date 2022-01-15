Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 90,409 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,493,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,409 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 3.81% of Curis worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Curis by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 21.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,023,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 542,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

CRIS stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

