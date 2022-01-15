Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $30.18 Million Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $30,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.89. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TPTX. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

