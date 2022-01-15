Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Ichor worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.14. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

