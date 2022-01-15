Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $447.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Loop Industries has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 999.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.