Loop Capital Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $90.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.24.

Shares of PTON opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,801 shares of company stock worth $9,553,661. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

