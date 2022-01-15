Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.91

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.91 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($1.02). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 74.20 ($1.01), with a volume of 1,228,754 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 110 ($1.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £290.78 million and a PE ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75.

In related news, insider Victoria Mitchell bought 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £8,378.68 ($11,373.26).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

