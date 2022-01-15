Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Short Interest Update

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS LKHLY remained flat at $$13.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Lonking has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $21.62.

Get Lonking alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.