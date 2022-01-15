Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 63 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

LLOY opened at GBX 54.97 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.91. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.04 ($0.75).

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,259.59).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

