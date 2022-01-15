LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Tops $35.91 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and approximately $100,504.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,077,198,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,199,576 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

