Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.03.

LI stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

