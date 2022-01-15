LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 17,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,919. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDHA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $1,461,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $17,287,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

