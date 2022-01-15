Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LGI opened at $19.99 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

