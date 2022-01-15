Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of LGI opened at $19.99 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
