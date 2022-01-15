Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.03

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and traded as high as $35.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 8,406 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

