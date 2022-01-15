Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.89 Million

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report sales of $337.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $188.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

LPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,629,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $75.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

