Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 8.7% on Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.36. 10,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 353,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

Specifically, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after buying an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

