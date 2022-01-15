Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Shares of DNUT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $186,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.