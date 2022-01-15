Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

