Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.