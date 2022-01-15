Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

