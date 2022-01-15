Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.97 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $47.77. 4,579,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

