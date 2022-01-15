Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.60. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

