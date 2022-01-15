Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $878,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $596.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $603.87 and its 200-day moving average is $531.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

