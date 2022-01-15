Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Truist upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

