Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $26.20 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

